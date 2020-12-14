Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Reno5 & Reno5 Pro 5G smartphones in the home country. The company also teased the Reno5 Pro+ 5G device alongside the Reno5 & Reno5 Pro. Both Reno5 & Reno5 Pro are up for pre-orders & will be shipped from December 18, 2020. Both phones are available for pre-orders in three shades - Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night & Starry Night. Oppo Reno5 & Reno5 Pro Listed on JD.com, Likely to Be Launched on December 10, 2020.

In terms of specifications, Reno5 5G flaunts a 6.43-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone will be offered with 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port.

On the other hand, Reno5 Pro features a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. For optics, both smartphones sport a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro snapper & a 2MP portrait camera. Upfront, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Leaked specifications of Reno5 Pro+ suggest a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone might come equipped with a quad rear camera system that might include a 50MP main shooter with IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto lens & a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 32MP camera.

Coming to the pricing, Reno5 is priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,400) for the 8GB & 128GB variant whereas the 12GB & 256 model costs CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 33,700). Oppo Reno5 Pro will be offered at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 38,200) for the 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 12GB & 256GB configuration gets a price tag of CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 42,700).

