New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.23 crore mark on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.23 crore (1,89,23,98,347) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,33,82,216 sessions," the official release stated.

Also Read | Beant Singh Assassination: Supreme Court Asks Centre to Decide Balwant Singh Rajoana’s Plea for Commutation of Death Penalty.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 2.91 crores (2,91,84,303) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 193.30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the Central government.

Also Read | Redmi Pad 5 Likely To Be Launched in India Soon; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

The Union Health Ministry's official data today said, "More than 193.30 crore (1,93,30,57,565) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

More than 19.12 crore (19,12,79,635) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the data said.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)