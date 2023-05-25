Ranchi, May 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India's digital ecomony has become an example for the globe and urged young IT professionals to come forward to use technology for the welfare of people including vulnerable sections such as handicapped and senior citizens.

She was addressing the second convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Ranchi).

"India's digital economy has become an example for the entire world, who could have imagined street vendors using digital means to sell fruits, vegetables," President Murmu said. She said that more than one lakh startups were registered in India, making it the third largest global tech-startup ecosystem.

"I urge IT students to come forward for best use of Artificial Intelligence to aid 'Divyang' (handicapped) and senior citizens," the President said.

She said that IT sector's importance could be understood from the fact that its contribution to GDP rose to 9 per cent at present from 2 per cent in 1998.

