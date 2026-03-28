Patna (Bihar) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday stated that India's access to the Strait of Hormuz represents a diplomatic victory for the country, adding that India is one of only five nations currently permitted movement through the strategic waterway.

Tiwari attributed this achievement to India's peaceful foreign policy and further stated that the government is taking measures to stabilise fuel prices.

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Speaking to reporters, he said, "All the routes through the Strait of Hormuz are open for India. This is a major victory for us. Currently, movement is allowed for only five countries, and India is one of them. This is a diplomatic victory for India; it is the result of the relations we maintain as promoters of peace. Apart from this, arrangements are being made to ensure that the prices of diesel and petrol do not increase."

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's comment on diesel and petrol prices, he said, "She will not understand. Whoever is a well-wisher of the public will take such actions."

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Meanwhile, on Friday, India reiterated its urgent call for the preservation of safe and uninterrupted maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that international law must be upheld amidst the deteriorating security situation in West Asia. The government confirmed it is maintaining a vigilant watch over regional volatilities to protect national energy interests.

During the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi is actively coordinating with global partners to ensure stability."We are closely following all developments in West Asia. We continue to call for ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of priority," Jaiswal noted.

Providing a significant update on maritime safety, the spokesperson revealed that four Indian-bound vessels transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) successfully navigated the strategic chokepoint.

"We have kept you informed about the Indian ships that have so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Four ships, loaded with LPG, have arrived in India after safely crossing the Strait of Hormuz a few days ago. We continue to remain in touch with all concerned countries to ensure safe passage and meet our energy requirements," he added.

Regarding the broader strategy for securing fuel supplies, Jaiswal explained that India's procurement decisions are dictated by the domestic demand of its 1.4 billion citizens and prevailing international conditions."Our approach is based on the imperative to meet the needs of our people, market conditions, and the global context. These remain the guiding principles," he stated, while referring specific technical queries to the petroleum ministry.

This focus on regional stability coincides with high-level diplomatic efforts currently underway in Europe. (ANI)

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