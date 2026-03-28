Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 28 (ANI): The Abu Dhabi Media office on Saturday confirmed that five Indians have sustained minor to major injuries following the fall of debris in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office urged people to refer to official sources for information, and avoid circulating rumours.

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"In the context of the ongoing follow-up to the incident previously announced, which resulted from the fall of debris in the vicinity of the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD areas, following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defenses, the competent authorities confirm that the incident resulted in injuries to 5 individuals of Indian nationality, ranging from moderate to minor. The competent authorities urge the public to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information," it said in a post on X.

https://x.com/ADMediaOffice/status/2037742230627053849?s=20

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Earlier in the day, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said that the relevant authorities are responding to two fire incidents in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X, he said, "Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to two fire incidents in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD, caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. Further updates will be provided in due course. The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information."

https://x.com/ADMediaOffice/status/2037738122386288692?s=20

Meanwhile, citing a security source, Oman's state news agency ONA said that two drones targeted the port of Salalah, the capital city of southern Dhofar province, as reported by Al Jazeera. The incident resulted in moderate injuries to a foreign worker and minor damage to a crane in the port facilities.

The Iraqi pro-militia news outlet Sabereen has reported attacks by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed groups, on several air bases and an airport in Jordan. The report said the targets included the King Faisal Air Base, King Abdullah Air Base, Queen Alia Airport, Prince Hassan Air Base and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, without elaborating on the results, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)