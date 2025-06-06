New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) India's every language is completely connected with other languages and the development of all languages is not possible without each other, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Launching the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag' (Indian Languages Section) here, Shah said only by strengthening all the local languages of the country, "we can take India to its eternal glorious position".

"Every language of ours is completely connected with other languages and the development of all languages is not possible without each other. All our languages are like rivers combine together to form the Ganga of Indian culture," he said.

The home minister said Indian languages are the soul of the country's culture and the culture is the soul of India.

He said the Indian Languages Section will provide a strong and organised platform to all languages, incorporating the linguistic diversity of India.

Shah said the Indian Languages Section will prove to be a milestone in the direction of freeing the administration from the influence of foreign languages.

"Our potential can be fully exploited only when our processes of thinking, analysis and decision-making are in our mother tongue," he said.

He said technology should be used without reducing the spirit, richness and sensitivities of all languages. "We will definitely win the battle against imposition of English upon us," he said.

Shah said with the establishment of the Indian Languages Section, the department of official language has now become a complete entity.

