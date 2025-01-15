New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Wednesday India is leveraging next-generation technology for its grievance redressal system and has become a role model for many countries.

Interacting with senior civil servants from Kenya, who are in the country to attend a special capacity building programme on leadership and national transformation, he also spoke about the maritime challenges and various environmental concerns, emphasising the need to find sustainable solutions.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Man Falls to Death While Flying Kite During Sankranti 2025 in Rangareddy.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, shared some of India's success stories in governance. He highlighted the 'Swachh Bharat' (clean India) campaign, which has raised Rs 2,326 crores by disposing of redundant office waste, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh also pointed out that India is leveraging next-generation technology for grievance redressal, citing CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) as a role model for many countries, it said.

Also Read | Nagpur Sex Scandal: Psychologist Sexually Assaults 50 Girls for 15 Years on Pretext of Counselling, Records 'Intimate Session' for Blackmailing.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Kenya and pledged continued cooperation to further deepen the relationship between the two nations and their people.

The minister also described the capacity-building programme as a milestone in bilateral relations, offering an opportunity for cross-cultural understanding and joint initiatives.

Singh expressed confidence that, through shared knowledge and experiences, both nations could fortify the foundations of effective governance for mutual benefit.

"The cross-cultural understanding and collaboration among civil servants of both nations is a fruitful investment that will plant the seeds of transparent and efficient governance in both countries," he said.

The capacity-building programme was organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Singh said that the NCGG has trained more than 5,000 civil servants from countries in Asia and Africa including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Maldives, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar, Cambodia, Nepal, Gambia, Eritrea, and Ethiopia.

Kenya's Attorney General Dorcas Agik Abuya Oduor expressed her gratitude to India for its continuous support in capacity building and unwavering assistance.

Some senior civil servants from Kenya shared their experiences of studying in Indian universities, including those in Punjab, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, the statement said.

"They also expressed their love and affection for Indian cinema and its profound impact on their lives," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)