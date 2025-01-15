Rangareddy, January 15: A 39-year-old man lost his life while flying a kite to celebrate the Sankranti festival under Meerpet Police Station limits in the Rangareddy district, police said. Maharashtra: 2 Die After Nylon Kite String Slits Their Throat in Separate Incidents in Nashik and Akola on Makar Sankranti.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 14 at approximately 5:45 PM when the deceased, Mahesh, a private employee, lost his balance while flying a kite with friends and relatives on the building opposite his house. He fell from the third floor and was severely injured. Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Dies After Throat Slit by Kite Manjha While Riding Bike in Indore.

Mahesh was immediately rushed to Apollo DRDO Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered at Meerpet Police Station based on a complaint filed by his wife. The police are currently investigating the matter, said officials. More details into the matter are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)