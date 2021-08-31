New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) IndiGo on Tuesday announced it will offer unlimited free tickets for one year to Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil, who won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"This comes in recognition of Avani Lekhara winning a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing event at the Tokyo Paralympics," the airline said in a statement.

Antil won his gold medal in the men's javelin event with a world record throw of 68.55 metres, it said.

The unlimited free tickets would be available to the two athletes on both domestic and international routes, starting September 1 till August 31 next year, the statement said.

Whole-time director and chief executive officer, IndiGo, Ronojoy Dutta, said, "All of us at IndiGo are extremely proud of you both - Avani and Sumit. You have demonstrated grit, courage, and resilience - we know it's not been easy."

"You have made the country proud, and with all humility we would like to offer you both free flights on IndiGo for a year," he stated.

