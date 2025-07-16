New Delhi, July 16: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna performed a go-around while attempting to land at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on Tuesday, sources said. The flight, IndiGo 6E 2482, was carrying 173 passengers when the pilot initiated a go-around due to an unstabilised approach during the first attempt to land. There was no touchdown during the initial approach, and the aircraft landed safely on the second attempt.

According to sources, the go-around was a standard safety procedure and was carried out as a precaution. "It was a normal and safe maneuver. The pilot opted for the go-around to ensure a stable landing approach," a source familiar with the matter said. IndiGo Flight 6E-6382 From Chandigarh Makes Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport Over ‘Bomb Threat’.

Go-arounds are commonly practised in aviation when pilots determine that the approach does not meet safety or stability parameters. Weather conditions or other operational factors may prompt such decisions.

Earlier on July 9, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight 6E 5009 was forced to turn back mid-air and return to Patna on Wednesday due to a bird strike, the airline's spokesperson informed. The spokesperson said that the flight has been cancelled for the day to carry out proper maintenance of the aircraft, and the passengers have been offered a full refund or provided with alternative arrangements for their travels. IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed After Bee Attack, Videos Show Swarm of Bees Sitting Near Aircraft’s Open Luggage Door.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5009 operating from Patna to Delhi on 09 July 2025 turned back to Patna due to a bird strike. Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day," the IndiGo spokesperson said. The passengers were subsequently offered refreshments, a full refund on the flight or alternative arrangements for travel.

"We are doing our best to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments, a full refund on cancellation and/or making alternate arrangements for their travel. The inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation is deeply regretted. Safety and security of our customers and crew remains our topmost priority," the spokesperson said.

