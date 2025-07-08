An IndiGo flight from Surat to Jaipur was delayed by over an hour on Monday evening, July 7, after a swarm of bees settled near the aircraft’s open luggage hatch, grounding the Airbus A320. Flight 6E784 was set to depart at 4:20 pm with all passengers onboard and baggage loading in progress when the bees swarmed the compartment. Initial attempts by ground staff to wait out or smoke away the bees failed. The airport's fire department was then called in, and a fire engine sprayed water to disperse the swarm, allowing the flight to depart safely. Viral Video Claims to Show Visuals From Inside Air India Flight AI-171 Moments Before Crash; PIB Fact Check Confirms Clip Is Fake.

