Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): IndiGo on Thursday issued a travel advisory warning passengers about flight disruptions caused by dense fog and low visibility over Bangalore.

The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and providing full support to ensure safe and smooth travel for its passengers.

In its advisory, IndiGo stated, "Low visibility and fog over #Bangalore has impacted flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly."

The advisory urged travellers to stay up to date on their flight status via the airline's official channels. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," the advisory further read.

"Here's hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," it added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, IndiGo Airlines confirmed continued operational stability ahead of the holiday season and said it has been carrying over one million customers per three-day period.

In a statement, the airlines said, "We have been consistently operating 2,100-2,200 flights and carrying over 1 million customers every 3 days. We have been flying to and from all 138 operational destinations across our network while maintaining the IndiGo standards of on-time performance. With this, we are pleased to confirm that we are fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand during this holiday season."

"Looking ahead, we are all set to welcome our and India's first Airbus A321XLR, which will redefine medium-to-long haul flying for travellers in India and the subcontinent. We look forward to using these aircraft to connect Delhi and Mumbai with Athens starting 23 January 2026, as previously announced," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

"We are also evaluating additional domestic and international destinations in line with our fleet expansion plans and will share further updates in due course."

In recent days, the aviation sector experienced industry-wide disruptions due to dense fog, particularly across northern India. "Like all airlines, we were impacted; however, operations were effectively managed under the circumstances to maintain operational stability," it said. (ANI)

