Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a major development in the state's air connectivity after a meeting with IndiGo leadership in New Delhi.

As per CM Himanta, the airline agreed to expand its flight network across key locations in Assam, including Jorhat, Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur.

In a series of posts on X, CM Sarma confirmed that IndiGo positively responded to his proposal and outlined several new and restructured routes that will soon be available for passengers in the region.

"New Delhi-Jorhat Direct Flight from September 2025- It was a pleasure to meet the leadership of @IndiGo6E in New Delhi to discuss their roadmap for expanding air connectivity in Assam. Delighted to share that @IndiGo6E will commence a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025," the Assam CM said.

He added, "The Delhi-Dibrugarh flight will now include a stopover at Guwahati, providing morning connectivity between the two capitals of Assam."

The Assam CM also mentioned that the airline also planned to introduce a morning Guwahati-Silchar flight to meet long-standing passenger demand.

"IndiGo will restructure its schedule to introduce a morning Guwahati-Silchar flight, addressing long-standing passenger demand."

Further, a new Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service would begin from the Winter 2025-26 schedule, adding more options for travellers flying between Northeast India and the financial capital region.

"A new Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service will commence from the Winter 2025-26 schedule," he said.

The chief minister wrote on expanding aviation services in remote areas, "IndiGo will soon evaluate scheduled operations from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur."

Himanta Biswa Sarma described these developments as part of his government's broader plan to strengthen transportation infrastructure and regional mobility in Assam.

"These additions, along with the upcoming Delhi-Jorhat direct flight, mark a significant step forward in improving Assam's air connectivity. I appreciate IndiGo's prompt response and look forward to their continued efforts to deliver quality service to the people of our state," he said. (ANI)

