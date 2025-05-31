New Delhi, May 31: The Delhi High Court has issued summons to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti and others in a suit seeking damages of Rs 2 crore. The petitioner media company demanded damages over two alleged posts by Bharti on X through his handle. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued summons to Bharti and another respondent on May 27 in a suit moved by TFI Media Private Limited seeking a permanent injunction. The High Court has asked the respondent to file their written statement within 30 days.

The petitioner has damages as compensation for the mental agony, economic loss, and injury it suffered. An application seeking a direction to defendants to suspend/block/take down the alleged defamatory tweets. The petitioner has also sought a direction to defendants Ajeet Bharti and X restraining them from sharing or reposting the post. Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared for the petitioner and sought an ex parte injunction directing the defendant to immediately take down the posts of March 22 and 23, 2025, from his verified handle '@ajeetbharti' on X. Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Jharkhand Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Congress Leader.

"Having considered the nature of the controversy, the Court deems it appropriate to issue notice on this application," Justice Kaurav said on May 27. He added that the prayer for the grant of an interim injunction shall be considered after the notice is served on the other side. The bench issued a notice to Bharti and another defendant. The matter has been listed for July 7 for further hearing on an application seeking an injunction. The petitioner stated that on March 22, 2025, its ex-employee, Anupam K Singh, published a public post on 'X' and stated that his journey with TFI had ended.

In less than 30 minutes from this post, defendant (Ajeet Bharti), while reposting Anupam's post, added a defamatory message to the same wherein he alluded that the plaintiff's office is a place that only does broking work and nothing else, the plea read. It is further stated that less than 24 hours after the post, the plaintiff wrote to Bharti and requested to be mindful in the future and not publicly cause unfounded and unsubstantiated disparagement to the plaintiff. On March 23, it again put out a follow-up post. Defamation Case: Delhi High Court Issues Summons to Abhijit Iyer Mitra on Lawsuit by 9 Women Journalists of Newslaundry.

The petitioner TFI (The Frustrated Indian) has claimed that the alleged defamatory post of March 22, 2025, has gone viral, as evident from the fact that on the date of filing the present suit, the said post has gathered more than 63,000 views, 1900 likes, 445 reposts, 27 comments and 25 bookmarks. The plea added that TFI has a significant online presence and is widely read, subscribed to, and followed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)