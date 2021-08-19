The indoor stadium being constructed in Budgam will provide all-weather sporting facilities to players. (Photo/ANI)

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): An indoor stadium is being constructed in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir to give a boost to sporting activities in the district.

The district currently has an open playground where a lot of players play and practice. With this stadium, players will get a better space with better facilities for their sporting activities.

Also Read | Meerut: Woman’s Body With Throat Slit Found Hanging Inside Temple, Police Suspect Human Sacrifice.

The stadium will ensure that sports do not get hampered due to changes in weather, as Kashmir witnesses a long winter.

Players and people of Budgam district have appreciated this step of the government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Cleric Objects to National Anthem Inside Mosque, Arrested.

"We were not able to play properly due to rain. This stadium will be beneficial for us. It will help players work hard and progress. I like this step," said Abrar, a local player.

There are separate spaces for practice and separate changing rooms, toilets for both male and female players.

Another local player named Asif said: "This will provide relief to players. This is a good initiative of government which will help in progression of players."

"Thanks to the administration for constructing this indoor stadium. In case of rains or snow, children used to stay at home and do other unwanted things which affected society. But now we will get to play every game in these indoor stadiums. There is a lot of talent here," said Zakir, a player while talking to ANI.

Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam said "that the work on the stadium was started last year and the facility is scheduled to be ready within the next 10-15 days." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)