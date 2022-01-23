Gwalior (MP), Jan 23 (PTI) A five-day-old girl, who had tested positive for coronavirus infection and also suffering from other health issues, died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Sunday.

The girl was born at the health centre in Dabra, around 45 km from the Gwalior district headquarter, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Bindu Singhal said.

The girl was referred to Gwalior's Kamlaraja Hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus where she died, Singhal said.

“It can't be said that the infant died only because of COVID-19 infection. She was suffering from other ailments and infections since she was born,” the CMHO added.

A detailed report about the girl's death is awaited.

As of Saturday evening, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh stood at 8,82,906 while the death toll was 10,562, as per the state health department. The positivity rate in MP rose to 13.4 per cent.

