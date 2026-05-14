India News | Influencer 'The Skin Doctor' Arrested over Posts Against Sunjay Kapur's Family

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested social media influencer Dr. Neelam Singh, popularly known as 'The Skin Doctor', over alleged posts against Sunjay Kapur's family after the businessman's death, according to sources.

According to Delhi Police sources, the social media influencer was arrested after the complaint in the matter was lodged at Vasant Kunj Police Station on behalf of the Kapur family.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, May 14, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Taking action on the complaint, police arrested 'The Skin Doctor'.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 14, 2026: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Kaynes Technology Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Dr. Neelam Singh is a dermatologist who has a strong presence on social media platforms. His Instagram bio states, "A socio-politically aware dermatologist".

In addition to skin-related content, The Skin Doctor is vocal about the political scene in India.

Menawhile, the Kapur's family legislative tussle over the Sunjay Kapur's will continues as on Tuesday, the businessman's mother moved Supreme Court with a fresh plea seeking directions that Priya Sachdev Kapur, the third wife of Kapur, along with certain other respondents, be restrained from interfering with the functioning of the "RK Family Trust" till the pendency of the Mediation Proceedings initiated by the apex court on May 7.

She has also sought a stay on the Board Meeting of the company scheduled for May 18 pursuant to the Notice and Agenda dated May 8 issued by Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited, which holds a major part of the disputed family estate.

A bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala has been listed for May 14.

"We have entered into an arena. The Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it," the judge said.

The high-stakes dispute, reportedly involving assets worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore, continues before the High Court, with the interim order ensuring that the estate remains preserved pending final adjudication.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components company Sona Comstar and former spouse of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away while playing polo in London on June 12. Medical findings later confirmed the death was natural and caused by cardiac-related issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)