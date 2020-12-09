Nagaon (Assam) [India], December 9 (ANI): A 10-day-old injured elephant calf was rescued from the Udmari village in Assam's Nagaon district.

According to animal rescuer, Binod Dulu Bora, the baby elephant had been left behind by its herd and was trapped in a mud puddle from which it was unable to extricate itself due to an injury in its leg.

"Around 7 am, I received a call from the forest ranger with information about a calf that had strayed away from its herd. We immediately reached the spot and found it covered in mud. The mother attempted several times to take her offspring along but could not as the calf had a leg injury," Bora said on Tuesday.

He further added the calf had been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga to help it recover. (ANI)

