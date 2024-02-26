Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Haryana police on Monday registered a case against four persons, a day after Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead near a railway crossing in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

The four accused have been identified as Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul, all hailing from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.

According to the police FIR, the accused have been booked for offences under various sections of the IPC, 1860, and the Arms Act, 1959, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, and carrying prohibited arms or ammunition.

"We have registered an FIR based on the complaint received. Five teams have been constituted with 2 DSPs to arrest the accused. An investigation is underway. We are collecting physical and scientific evidence," Jhajjar Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shamsher Singh said.

"We are collecting evidence from all CCTV cameras and also checking the suspected vehicle," he added.

INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.

As per reports, the miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing Nafe Singh and a party worker.

Following the incident, INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) leader Abhay Chautala held Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government responsible for the murder and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chautala also raised doubts about the government's motives, stating, "The government is attempting to deflect responsibility by citing the Lawrance gang, but if that is the case, why was no security provided despite their acknowledgment of the threat?"

Manish Sharma, the doctor at Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital informed that a total of four people were brought to the hospital, out of whom, former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee and a person named Jaikishan were brought dead.

"In the evening, four people who had been shot were brought to Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital. Out of them, two had suffered heavy bleeding and were brought dead, we tried CPR but they couldn't be saved. Two others are admitted to the ICU with gunshot wounds on the shoulder, thigh, and left side of the chest. Former MLA Nafe Singh and another person, Jaikishan, were brought dead. They were shot in the neck, back, and shoulder. Multiple wounds suggest there were multiple rounds of fire. Sudden major vessel damage causes heavy blood loss and eventually, heart attack," he said. (ANI)

