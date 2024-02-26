New Delhi, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Hindutva icon V D Savarkar on his death anniversary, saying India will forever remember his unwavering dedication to the nation's freedom and integrity. A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra and died in 1966.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country." Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: PM Narednra Modi Pays Floral Tribute to Bapu on His 76th Death Anniversary (Watch Video).

PM Modi Pays Tributes to VD Savarkar on Death Anniversary

The ideals of Savarkar, a leading Hindu Mahasabha leader, have been an inspiration for the BJP.