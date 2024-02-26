Bengaluru, February 26: In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Bengaluru. The incident came to light when the body of the elderly woman was found in a plastic drum near an abandoned building in Nisarga Layout of KR Puram on Sunday, February 25. Soon after the incident came to light, the police picked up three people for questioning.

According to a report in the Times of India, the brutal murder created panic among residents in the area. The deceased woman has been identified as Susheelamma. Police officials said that the victim who stayed in a flat on II Main Road of Nisarga Layout was a BJP worker. Cops also said that the woman's younger daughter and granddaughter stayed in another apartment in the same complex. Bengaluru Shocker: Manipur Woman Assaulted and Molested in Koramangala, Four Minors Detained.

An officer privy to the case said that the deceased woman's severed limbs were found in the drum without a lid, about 200ft away from her flat. The police suspect that Susheelamma was killed on Friday night, February 24, in her flat. Susheelamma's daughter said that her mother would go to temples for a day or two. "We've found a chain which looks like gold on the deceased woman's body," the officer added.

Officials also said that the deceased woman's son and her elder daughter lived separately. They also said that Susheelamma's son would give her Rs 2,000-3,000 once in a while for her basic needs. The victim had lost her husband several years back. Munirathnamma, a neighbour, said that she spoke to Susheelamma three days ago. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide Over Husband’s Extramarital Affair; Accused, In-Laws Arrested.

Back then, the victim told her that she would get some money in a few days. "Her lawyer had informed her she'd get the money," Munirathnamma added. Meanwhile, the police have begun investigating the matter and said that they will question the family to know what money she was supposed to receive and from whom.

