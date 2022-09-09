New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala on Friday invited CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for his party's September 25 rally, to be attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Chautala said he is also considering inviting Congress for the rally, which will be held in Fatehabad in Haryana.

He met Yechury and Pawar here and formally extended the invitation to them for the rally, being held to mark the birth anniversary of his father and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

JD(Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik have also been invited to the rally.

"I met Yechury ji and Pawar ji and invited them for the September 25 rally, and I am confident both will attend the rally," Chautala told PTI.

"We are also considering inviting Congress and if required will also invite their leaders," he said.

INLD invitation would also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chautala has claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and "an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country".

"The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government," he said, adding all "socialist" and erstwhile Janata Dal leaders should come on one stage.

The INLD has been organising public rallies on the birthday of its founder Devi Lal and inviting various leaders from opposition parties, other than the Congress.

