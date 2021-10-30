Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI): Innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Center would set up its first India centre in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"The world's largest leading innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Center will be launching its centre in Hyderabad. The announcement came after their leadership team met with (Industries) Minister KTR (K T Rama Rao) in Paris," a press release from Rao's office said on Saturday.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The leadership team from Plug and Play met with a delegation from Telangana, led by Rama Rao, at the French Senate in Paris, France, and had discussions for opening up the location in Hyderabad.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Ambition India event hosted by French Government and Business France, the release said. ?

The executives from Plug and Play announced that they would be officially launching the Plug And Play Centre in Hyderabad in the first week of December in the presence of Rama Rao and the founder and CEO of Plug And Play Saeed Amidi, it said.

In Hyderabad, Plug and Play would be focusing on building the eco system for mobility, IoT, energy, and infrastructure. The next step would be to expand to fintech and life sciences/ healthcare, it said.

Seattle-based Triangulum Labs, a venture foundry, would be partnering with Plug and Play Tech Centre in Hyderabad to run the incubation for the IoT and smart cities, the release said.

The main goals of the Plug and Play in India would be to build its best and biggest hub for startups, corporates and investors.

They also include partnering with leading corporations from India and internationally to accelerate their startup collaboration (scouting, POC's, implementations), it said.

“This is a great boost to the innovation eco system in the State of Telangana which is prominently known for the T-hub, the India's largest startup incubator. We have been able to attract several major investments in the mobility sector in the recent past...," Rama Rao said.

"Innovation is the key driver for growth of this sector and we are glad that Plug And Play has chosen Hyderabad for its entry into India, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)