Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday offered his wishes to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who was attacked during a bus yatra in Vijayawada yesterday.

The AIMIM chief said that he spoke to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy on the incident where the Andhra CM was "cowardly attacked" and has inquired upon the matter.

"Spoke to @MithunReddyYSRC, inquired about the incident where@ysjaganwas cowardly attacked & conveyed my best wishes to my friend@ysjagan," posted Owaisi on X.

Reactions from well wishers, supporters and party workers poured in right after Chief Minister Jagan Reddy was left wounded by an attack during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada on Saturday evening.

"CM Jagan was left with a deep cut above his left eyebrow, narrowly missing his eyes, after an unidentified person hurled a stone at the chief minister during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada," said sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the stone-pelting attack on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday, while wishing him a speedy recovery and good health.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi posted, "I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Garu."

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) for an "impartial and unbiased" inquiry into the incident.

Ruling YSRCP leader and the party's candidate for the upcoming assembly polls from the North constituency, KK Raju, on Saturday led a protest against the alleged stone pelting at Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Vijaywada.

Leading the line at the protest along with hundreds of supporters of the ruling party, Raju, who is also the chairman of the Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP), staged a sit-in and chanted slogans condemning the attack on the chief minister.

State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath also condemned the attack on CM Jagan Reddy in Vijayawada during the 'Memantha Siddham' roadshow.

According to sources in the YSR Congress, an unidentified individual hurled a stone at the chief minister, leaving a deep gash on his left eyebrow.

The party informed that he was administered first-aid on the bus itself.

Thereafter, CM Jagan continued his bus journey, party sources added. (ANI)

