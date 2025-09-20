New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian Navy's latest indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), INS Nistar, made its maiden port call at Changi, Singapore on 14 Sep 2025, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The ship functioning under the Command and Control of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet will be participating in the multinational Exercise Pacific Reach 2025 (XPR 25) commencing September 15, 2025.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Demise: CID Probe Ordered Into Assamese Singer's Death, Autopsy Completed in Singapore, Announces Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

INS Nistar, commissioned on 18 Jul 2025, is a shining example of India's self-reliance and progress towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in shipbuilding and has been able to achieve more than 80% indigenisation.

The ship with its Side Scan Sonar, Work & observation class ROVs and expansive deep sea diving systems will be carrying out the role of mothership (MoSHIP) for Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV).

Also Read | Did Amit Shah Question PM Narendra Modi's Foreign Policy After Pakistan-Saudi Defense Deal and Admit to Loss of Rafale and S-400? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

With the induction of two DSRVs in 2018-19, one for each seaboard, capable of conducting rescue operations to depths of 650 meters, India joined the elite league of nations that operate dedicated submarine rescue systems.

These systems can either be deployed on Vessels of Opportunity (VoO) or airlifted to the nearest mobilisation port for rapid deployment to distant seas. Submarine Rescue Unit (East) will be operating from the mothership for the biennial submarine rescue exercise in the South China Sea, which is aimed at bringing together the submarine rescue platforms & assets operated by various nations for streamlining the procedures, inculcating Best Practices and enhancing interoperability.

Exercise Pacific Reach 2025, being hosted by Singapore, will see participation of more than 40 nations as active participants or as observers.

The exercise will mainly be conducted in two phases, viz., the harbour and sea phases. The week-long harbour phase will involve in-depth discussions on submarine rescue systems, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), a medical symposium and cross-deck visits between the participating nations.

The sea phase of the exercise would witness INS Nistar and SRU(E) engaging in multiple intervention and rescue operations with participating assets in the South China Sea. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)