Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, INS Pralaya, under the Headquarters Maharashtra Naval Area, hosted a heartwarming event with specially-abled girls from the Anandi Foundation.

The girls tied rakhis to naval personnel, their smiles brightening the deck.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Over 100 Flights Delayed Due to Heavy Rainfall in National Capital.

"This #RakshaBandhan #INSPralaya had the honour of hosting specially abled girls from #AnandiFoundation. Their smiles lit up the deck as they tied rakhis to men in uniform. in bccoN ke dvaaraa baaNdhii raakhii ek dhaagaa nhiiN blkii surkssaa, dekhbhaal aur prem ke vaade kaa prtiik hai," INS Pralaya posted on X.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, wishing all countrymen in India and abroad.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

In a post on X, she described the festival as a symbol of the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings. Highlighting the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan, President Murmu noted that the festival provides an opportunity to preserve India's rich heritage and moral values.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen living in India and abroad. This auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters, which enhances the spirit of harmony and cooperation in the society. This festival gives us an opportunity to preserve our rich cultural heritage and moral values. This festival gives the message of respect and protection of mothers, sisters and daughters," she posted on X.

She urged citizens to pledge towards building a prosperous India where every woman feels safe and empowered to contribute to national development.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us all pledge to build a prosperous India, where every woman is safe and can make her important contribution to the development of the nation," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolizes a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)