Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan expressed grief over the demise of veteran filmmaker MM Baig.

In a post on X, Hrithik reflected on the profound and lasting influence his "teacher," Baig, has had on both his career and his life.

"My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence in my speech and delivery ... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time, empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way. Back when I was only 18years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family," Hrithik wrote.

MM Baig was reportedly found dead at his Mumbai home earlier this week. He was in his seventies.

As an independent director, he helmed two films, such as Maasoom Gawah (1990), featuring Naseeruddin Shah, which remains unreleased, and Chhoti Bahu (1994), starring Shilpa Shirodkar. (ANI)

