Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) A virus-resistant chilli variety has been developed by the city-based ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research)-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR).

The IIHR would not release the variant directly in the market but would share it with the Krishi Vignana Kendras (KVKs) across the state and country to check the efficacy of the product.

Based on the results in the location-specific KVKs, the chilli seeds may be released in the market in that particular region.

"We have developed a chilli variety resistant to the leaf curl virus, which causes maximum damage to the chilli plants," IIHR principal scientist Dr K Madhavi Reddy told PTI on Wednesday on the sidelines of the National Horticulture Fair-2021.

According to her, the virus-resistant chilli varieties have the potential to reduce the use of pesticides.

The leaf curl virus was extracted from Raichur, where it was much prevalent.

