New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), interacted with the crew of INSV Tarini on April 1, 2025, after they 'successfully' completed the fourth leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.

The virtual interaction, held via video conference, was the fourth in a series of discussions between the crew and senior naval officials.

Also Read | Ranchi: 8 Injured As 2 Rival Groups Clash During Sarhul Celebrations in Jharkhand’s Hethbalu Village, Police Depolyed (Watch Video).

Earlier, the crew had also spoken with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the eve of International Women's Day.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS interacted with the crew of #INSVTarini, on #01Apr 25, on completion of the fourth leg of the #NavikaSagarParikrama_II. The interaction over Video Conference, the fourth in the series, follows the VC of the crew with Hon'ble Raksha Mantri on the eve of #InternationalWomensDay, said the Indian Navy in a statement on X.

Also Read | Ujjain Liquor Ban! Can Devotees Buy and Offer Alcohol to Kaal Bhairav After the Prohibition Order?.

Admiral Tripathi congratulated the crew for their historic achievement of crossing the Prime Meridian on March 25, 2025, and re-entering the Eastern Hemisphere.

"#CNS congratulated the crew on crossing the Prime Meridian on #25Mar 25 & re-entering the Eastern Hemisphere. Acknowledging the challenges of extreme weather conditions and rough sea states, #CNS expressed complete satisfaction with their progress so far," the statement said.

Further, the statement said, "He commended their courage and determination, urging them to stay vigilant, cheerful, support each other, and keep their spirits high as they continue their remarkable voyage."

INSV Tarini, part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, reached Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday, completing the fourth leg of its global voyage, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The expedition was flagged off by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on October 2, 2024, from Goa. It is led by two Indian Navy women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, aboard the indigenously built INSV Tarini. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)