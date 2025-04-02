Mumbai, April 2: The Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to ban alcohol sales in religious cities, including Ujjain, has sparked widespread debate, particularly among devotees of Kaal Bhairav. In Ujjain’s famed Kaal Bhairav temple, offering liquor as a token of devotion has been a long-standing tradition. With the prohibition order now in effect, questions arise, will devotees still be able to continue this practice?

With the liquor ban in Ujjain starting on April 1, questions arise about its impact on the rituals at Kaal Bhairav temple. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the first step toward prohibiting alcohol consumption in the state by shutting down liquor shops in 19 designated religious cities. These shops will not be relocated elsewhere, and liquor sales will be completely banned in Ujjain’s municipal limits. Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country.

Can Devotees Buy and Offer Alcohol to Kaal Bhairav After Ban?

Yes, devotees can still offer alcohol to Kaal Bhairav despite the ban. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav clarified that while liquor shops in religious cities will be shut, devotees can still bring offerings to the temple. Temple priest Om Prakash Chaturvedi confirmed that previous prohibition attempts had no impact on the temple's traditions. Even during the 2016 Simhastha Kumbh, when restrictions were in place, liquor was still offered to the deity. Liquor Ban in Madhya Pradesh: Sale of Alcohol Restricted in 19 Religious Sites From April 1; Check List of Cities Here.

Where Will Devotees Get Alcohol for Offerings After the Ban?

To ensure devotees can obtain alcohol for offerings, the government facilitates a counter through the Excise Department. Chaturvedi explained that offering liquor to the deity is an age-old tradition, as Kaal Bhairav is considered a 'Tamasic' deity, similar to Goddess Kalika, who also receives liquor offerings.

Excise Assistant Commissioner Rajnarayan Soni mentioned that the government will decide on the future of liquor offerings at the temple. Currently, two designated counters outside the temple, operated under the Excise Department’s supervision, provide liquor for devotees. No licensed liquor shops exist nearby.

