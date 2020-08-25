Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Minister for transport Laxman Savadi on Tuesday said that bus services to other states will be started after getting their permission.

"With the lockdown loosened around the country, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Northwest Road Transport Corporation and North East Road Transport Corporation are set to re-route buses from Karnataka state to other states, especially Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Telangana. But all these neighbouring states need to give the green light then bus traffic will be started in the interest of the public," Laxman Savadi said in a statement.

Also Read | Centre Allows PSUs to First Clear Imports And Pay Duty Later Within 14 Days.

He said that we have written to our Transport Department requesting to check the feasibility of starting bus services to the states of Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Telangana keeping in view the demands of the public.

"All necessary arrangements have been made in the respective transport companies. It is hoped that all these states will soon give a positive response. Based on the feedback from the respective states, it is intended to facilitate commuters to start re-bus service," he said.

Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

A total of 2,500 government buses from our state were deployed to neighbouring states before the lockdown, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)