Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Eastern Naval Command partnered with YogAndhra 2025, a significant initiative led by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government, to commemorate the International Yoga Day in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam.

Over 11,000 naval personnel and their family members from the Eastern Naval Command will participate in the grand morning yoga session with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in solidarity with the citizens of Vizag and demonstrating commitment to holistic well-being, said release.

These naval participants will occupy around 10 enclosures along the 30-km-long RK Beach stretch, forming an integral part of the historic gathering. In a parallel display at sea, yoga will also be practised on board Indian Naval ships anchored off Visakhapatnam.

The impressive maritime lineup will include frontline Eastern Fleet ships and two Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessels, stationed at the Visakhapatnam anchorage off the RK Beach.

These ships, silhouetted against the Vizag skyline, stand as powerful symbols of the Indian Navy's commitment to the national vision of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

PM Modi will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, Ministry of AYUSH said.

The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State (IC) Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a massive demonstration of India's global wellness vision.

In an unprecedented mobilisation, more than 2 crore people are expected to participate in Yoga sessions at over 1 lakh locations across the state.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is also coordinating a Guinness World Record attempt to mark the occasion.Additionally, over 50 lakh yoga certificates will be awarded to registered participants by the Andhra Pradesh government, making this decadal edition of IDY a truly historic moment in India's health and wellness journey.

As part of the celebrations in Visakhapatnam, a remarkable Surya Namaskar programme was organised at Andhra University today, where around 25,000 tribal children performed 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes.(ANI)

