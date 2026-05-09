India News | IPL Ticket Black Marketing Racket Busted in Delhi; 3 Arrested, 87 Tickets and Passes Seized

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch on Saturday busted an organised racket involved in the black marketing of Indian Premier League tickets. Police arrested three accused in connection with the case.

A total of 54 IPL match tickets, 33 "NOT FOR SALE" complimentary passes, and Rs 25,000 in cash were recovered from their possession.

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According to the Crime Branch, the accused were illegally selling premium IPL match tickets and complimentary passes at inflated prices. Investigation has revealed that the gang was active across several IPL host cities and allegedly supplied tickets to bookmakers and criminal elements.

Police officials said complimentary passes marked "NOT FOR SALE" were also being sold in the black market. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify other people linked to the network.

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Meanwhile, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Devajit Saikia, on Thursday said the decision to shift the IPL 2026 final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad was taken after the Karnataka State Cricket Association allegedly sought complimentary tickets far beyond the permitted quota.

Saikia explained that, under IPL protocol, the defending champions are entitled to host the final and one playoff match at their home venue, which would have made Bengaluru the natural choice after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title last season.

However, the BCCI decided to move the matches following what it described as excessive ticket demands from the state association. Saikia said host associations are entitled to only 15 per cent of the stadium's seating capacity as complimentary tickets.

"Initially, in accordance with standard protocol, the defending champions (or the champion franchise from the previous year) are entitled to host the Final, as well as one playoff match, at their home venue. RCB was the defending champion last year; therefore, this match should have ideally been held in Bangalore. However, due to certain circumstances arising from recent developments, the BCCI and the IPL were compelled to decide to shift the venue away from Bangalore, allocating one match to New Chandigarh and the other to the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the designated venue for the final in Ahmedabad," Saikia said.

"As per IPL protocol, we are required to provide only 15 per cent of the total seating capacity as complimentary tickets to the host association. This constitutes the standard protocol; all host state associations receive a 15 per cent allocation of their total capacity in the form of complimentary tickets. However, we received information from various sources indicating that during the hosting of IPL league matches, the Karnataka State Association was claiming a significantly higher number of complimentary tickets, far exceeding the stipulated 15 per cent," he added.

The BCCI became concerned after receiving information that the Karnataka body had been seeking allocations well beyond that limit during IPL league matches. In response to a BCCI query, the association allegedly requested around 10,000 additional tickets for members, affiliated clubs, MLAs, MLCs and the Government of Karnataka, including 700 complimentary passes for the state government.

Calling the demands a violation of IPL regulations, Saikia said the BCCI had "no option" but to shift the playoff fixtures.

As a result, Qualifier 1 will be played at the HPCA Stadium on May 26, while the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be staged in Mullanpur on May 27 and 29, respectively, before the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)