New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not filed any reply on the plea of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi seeking once in a week hearing of the trial in the IRCTC hotel corruption case in the Rouse Avenue court.

On Monday, both accused moved an application and also sought four weeks time to examine the prosecution witnesses.

This case pertains to alleged corruption in the tender of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as railway minister.

Special Judge (CBI) Vishal Gogne recorded the submissions made by Senior Advocate D P Singh, who appeared for the CBI, and proceeded further to record the evidence of two prosecution witnesses.

Senior advocate Singh submitted that no reply is to be filed to the applications moved on behalf of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and M/S LARA Projects LLP, as well as Vijay and Vinay Kochar, Sujata Hotels.

Thereafter, the court proceeded to record the prosecution's evidence and said, "In continuation of the previous directions through order dated October 27, 2025, it is appropriate that the witnesses already summoned and present today be examined-in-chief."

The court recorded the Examination Chief of two Prosecution witnesses on Tuesday.

While framing the charges on October 13, the Rouse Avenue court had listed the matter for day-to-day hearing for recording the prosecution evidence.

The court had framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav and others in criminal Conspiracy and sections related to other offences in the IRCTC hotel corruption case.

The counsel for the accused Vijay and Vinay Kochar also prayed that the evidence for the prosecution be deferred for any date subsequent to November 17, 2025.

"The essence of the submissions is that in view of the short time available between the framing of the charge and the commencement of evidence, the respective counsels would require adequate time to prepare for cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses," the court had noted in the order of October 27.

Senior advocate D P Singh alongwith Manu Mishra, appeared for the CBI and opposed the prayers.

The court said, "The court deems it fit that since witnesses from out of Delhi are present today, an effort be made to examine them in chief."

The court had framed charges under different sections of cheating, conspiracy and for the offences related to corruption. However, all the accused are charged with criminal conspiracy.

The court had said that there is sufficient ground to frame charges against all 14 accused persons.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has pleaded not guilty, and he said he will face the trial.

Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav are charged with Section 420, 120 B of IPC for the offence of cheating and Conspiracy. They denied the charge and said they will face the trial.

This case pertains to allegations of corruption in the allotment of maintenance work of IRCTC hotel tenders during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav during 2004-2009.

It is alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochar.

The CBI had alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav got three acres of prime land through some benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon. A charge sheet was filed in April 2018.

The CBI had invoked section 120B read with 420 of IPC, section 13 (2) read with 13 (1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

