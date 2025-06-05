India News | Irrigation Minister Visits North Bengal, Takes Stock of Situation Following Heavy Rain

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) West Bengal Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya visited Siliguri on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the wake of heavy rain in the region, and the rise of water levels of major rivers, including Teesta.

Bhuniya held meetings with irrigation department officials and senior officers of Darjeeling and Kalimpong to discuss the condition of embankments, as well as the flood preparedness following torrential rain.

Also Read | COVID-19 Alert: Maharashtra Logs 105 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Deaths.

The minister discussed the condition of embankments in rivers Teesta, Mahananda, Jaldhaka, Torsha among others, and the alertness of the administration and irrigation department in the event of any flash flood, an official said.

Bhuniya will also visit Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, and return to Kolkata on Friday.

Also Read | From Navi Mumbai to Vadhvan Port, Know Which Areas Will Be Developed As 3rd and 4th Mumbai As Maharashtra Government Plans to Decongest Financial Capital.

He will submit a detailed report to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upon his return.

Meanwhile, some members of opposition CPI(M) and BJP held demonstrations in Siliguri during the day, protest5 Arrested After Video Goes Viral