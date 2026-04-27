New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): In the ongoing investigation into the murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's daughter in Delhi, the accused Rahul Meena was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical checkup.

In a significant development in the murder and robbery case involving the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, the Delhi Police on Saturday (April 25) took accused Rahul Meena to the crime scene to reconstruct the sequence of events as part of their ongoing investigation.

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The accused was escorted from police custody to the residence at around 10:00 AM, where investigators carried out a detailed crime scene reconstruction.

During the exercise, Rahul Meena reenacted the entire sequence of events, helping police verify how he is believed to have entered the house on April 22 and subsequently fled after committing the crime.

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Meanwhile, acting on information provided by the accused, Rahul Meena, the police have recovered two mobile phones linked to the case.

These include the victim's phone, which the accused took with him after the incident. Additionally, the police have recovered a stolen mobile phone that the accused was using while he was absconding after the crime.

The police are now focused on gathering digital evidence through a forensic examination of these mobile phones to strengthen the case further.

Currently, the Delhi Police are investigating the matter from every possible angle and are also working to determine whether anyone else was involved in the crime alongside the accused.

The 22-year-old victim, daughter of an IRS officer, was an IIT Delhi graduate and a civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt. She had been living a disciplined routine and had set up a separate study room on the terrace to focus on her preparation.

Police sources said the accused, who worked as a domestic help, allegedly gained entry into the house on the pretext of being called for money and later claimed during interrogation that "it just happened" after a payment dispute.

He is also suspected of attempting strangulation before the attack escalated. Police sources said sexual assault is suspected after the victim was rendered unconscious, followed by multiple fatal blows with a heavy object. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)