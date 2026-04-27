A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district sustained serious burn injuries after his wife allegedly attacked him with acid following a dispute reportedly linked to a suspected relationship, police said. Both individuals have been admitted to a district hospital, with the husband stated to be in critical condition, as reported by Dainik Jagran. According to initial reports, the incident took place at the couple’s residence, where an argument escalated between the husband and wife. During the altercation, the woman allegedly threw a corrosive substance, believed to be a toilet cleaner, on her husband.

The victim suffered severe burns and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the accused also sustained minor injuries during the incident and is undergoing medical care. Acid Attack in Aligarh: Elderly Couple Suffers Severe Burns as Neighbours Throw Acid on Them Over Dispute in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Preliminary findings suggest that the attack followed a disagreement related to a suspected love affair. Police said the woman allegedly reacted after opposing or confronting the situation, which led to a violent escalation. Investigators are examining statements from both sides to determine the exact sequence of events and confirm the motive.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an inquiry into the matter. Officials said evidence is being collected, including medical reports and witness statements. Further legal action will depend on the victim’s condition and the findings of the investigation. ‘If You’re Not Mine, You Won’t Be Anyone Else’s’: Man Throws Acid on Ex-Girlfriend Days Before Her Wedding in UP’s Mau; 3 Arrested.

Incidents involving domestic disputes turning violent have been reported in various parts of the country. Experts note that unresolved conflicts, particularly those involving suspicion or mistrust in relationships, can escalate if not addressed in time.

Authorities have reiterated the need for timely intervention and counselling in cases of family disputes to prevent such incidents. Police said the condition of the injured man remains under observation, and updates will follow as the investigation progresses. The case has once again highlighted concerns over the use of corrosive substances in domestic conflicts and the need for stricter preventive measures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 12:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).