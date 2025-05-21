New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Is she a drug lord or a terrorist ? The Supreme Court asked Delhi Police on Wednesday as it granted anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating, and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Khedkar to fully cooperate in the probe cautioning against any misuse of her liberty.

She was ordered not to influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

"What is the grave crime she has committed? She is not a drug lord or a terrorist. She has not committed 302 (murder). She is not an NDPS offender. You should have a system or a software. You complete the investigation. She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere," the bench said.

The top court went on, "The appellant is entitled to the relief claimed under Section 482 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. We, therefore, allow this appeal and set aside the order passed by the high court."

The relief was allowed on a cash security of Rs 25,000 with two like sureties.

Delhi Police was, however, allowed to move for cancellation of the anticipatory bail in case of any violation of conditions.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing on behalf of Khedkar, said the investigation had been going on since July, 2024 and cited his client's complete cooperation in the probe.

Khedkaw was stated to have appeared seven times before the police.

Luthra contended the high court ought to have granted bail given the nature of offences and bearing in mind the facts and circumstances of the case.

The Delhi Police counsel opposed the plea citing Khedkar's non-cooperation in the probe.

The lawyer said Khedkar had exceeded the attempts of appearing in the civil services exam on the basis of a disability certificate, which she procured fraudulently.

On January 15, the top court granted her protection from arrest and sought the response of Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission on her plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination for availing herself of reservation benefits.

She refuted all the allegations against her.

While dismissing her anticipatory bail plea, the high court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar, indicating the need for an investigation to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system.

Khedkar was granted the interim protection from arrest when the high court issued a notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, 2024, extending it from time to time.

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging of a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking her identity, while Delhi Police lodged an FIR against her for various offences.

