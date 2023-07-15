Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) A special court here on Saturday extended till July 17 the NIA custody of four men arrested for allegedly promoting terrorist activities in India at the behest of ISIS.

The accused have been identified as Tabish Siddiqui, Zubair Shaikh, Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali.

The National Investigation Agency on July 4 arrested the four after conducting searches at five locations in Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra.

They were produced before a special NIA judge on Saturday after the expiry of their remand.

The central agency sought the extension of custody for further investigation, which the court allowed till July 17.

According to NIA, the accused allegedly had active links with Islamic State and they were trying to motivate vulnerable youth to propagate the terror organization's anti-India agenda.

The probe agency also claimed to have recovered incriminating material, including electronic gadgets and documents related to the terror organisation and also found social media posts during the searches conducted at the houses of the accused.

The material seized clearly exposed the strong and active linkages of the accused with ISIS and their efforts to motivate vulnerable youth to further the terror organisation's anti-India agenda, the NIA said.

