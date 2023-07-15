Pilibhit (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A man killed his 26-year-old elder brother with a shovel after seeing him beat their disabled mother in Puranpur Kotwali area of Pilibhit district. The man later surrendered to police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar Yadav told reporters that Salma Begum lived on rent with her elder son Razi Ahmed, younger son Fasi Ahmed, and daughters Gulbahar and Rukhsar in Ahmednagar locality of Puranpur Kotwali area.

According to the police, Razi Ahmed, an alcohol addict, often beat up his disabled after getting drunk.

On Friday evening, Razi Ahmed asked his mother for some money and when she refused to give him any, he hit her.

Meanwhile, Fasi Ahmed returned home and when he saw Razi beating the old woman, hit him with a shovel which resulted in Razi's death.

The ASP said the woman's body has been sent for post mortem and Fasi arrested.

