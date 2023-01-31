New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against a resident of Bihar in a case linked to a conspiracy hatched by a member of ISIS-- a proscribed terrorist organization-- for the propagation of the ideology and to raise funds for the organization and send the amount to his Syria based handlers through cryptocurrency channels.

Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Patna in Bihar, has been charge-sheeted under sections 120B and 204 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The NIA filed the chargesheet in a special court in Delhi.

The case was suo-moto registered by the NIA on June 25 last year.

Investigations have revealed that Ahmad conspired with an ISIS handler and others for the propagation of the ISIS ideology, with the ultimate objective to radicalize the Indian youth and recruit them for the outfit, said the anti-terror agency in a statement.

Ahmad was also involved in raising funds for ISIS from the ISIS sympathizers in India and sending the collected funds to his Syria-based ISIS handlers through Crypto-currency channels, thereby supporting ISIS in furtherance of its terrorist activities, said the NIA. (ANI)

