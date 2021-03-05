New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The special NIA court on Friday sentenced an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist to seven years rigorous imprisonment and fine in ISIS Conspiracy Delhi Case, said the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to a statement released by the NIA, the terrorist identified as Imran Khan Pathan alias Imran alias Imran Moazzam Khan alias Qasim was sentenced here today by the special NIA Court, Patiala House.

The case was registered by NIA on December 9, 2015 under section 125 of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and pertains to larger criminal conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS to establish its base in India by radicalizing and recruiting Muslim youth through different social media platforms, as a result of which, radicalised youths expressed their solidarity, allegiance and support to ISIS and left India to join ISIS, the NIA stated.

The agency further stated that after completion of investigation, it had filed charge-sheet and supplementary charge-sheets against 17 accused including Imran Khan Pathan.

Earlier, 16 accused persons were convicted and sentenced upto 10 years rigorous imprisonment by the NIA Special Court vide its orders on October 16, 2020 and December 16, 2020 for the conspiracy hatched by ISIS handlers based in Syria and subsequently formation of group namely "Junood-ul-Khilafa-fil-Hind" owing its allegiance to ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation, informed the agency.

"The accused Imran Khan Pathan was in direct touch with ISIS handler namely Yusuf-Al-Hindi alias Shafi Armar. He had received funds to the tune of Rs 50,000 from one of the associates of Shafi Armar namely Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh (already convicted) for making an IED and to further the activities of ISIS in India", read the NIA statement.

With this judgement all 17 charge-sheeted accused involved in this case stand convicted by the NIA Special Court, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)