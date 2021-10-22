Mathura, Oct 22 (PTI) Devotees of ISKCON Vrindavan will take part in a worldwide peaceful demonstration on October 23 to demand justice and protection for the movement's Bangladesh-based members and Hindus, who are facing violent attacks in the neighbouring country, an official said on Friday.

"The students of Bhaktivedanta Gurukul International School (BGIS) will also join the peaceful protest that will be held in front of the office of the district magistrate," ISKCON spokesperson Bimal Krishna Dasa told reporters.

Bangladesh has been witnessing attacks on the Hindu minority community, vandalisation of temples and Durga Puja marquees. Communal tension has been brewing over an alleged incident of blasphemy at a Durga Puja venue in Comilla last week that triggered clashes in many districts.

Dasa said Hindus are shocked and saddened by the series of violent attacks on their fellow community members, an ISKCON temple and its members in Bangladesh.

As part of the demonstration, the Global Kirtan Protest, participants will express solidarity with Hindus of Bangladesh and demand justice and safety for them from the country's government.

According to reports, an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob.

