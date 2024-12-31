Kolkata (Bangladesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The ISKCON Temple in West Bengal's Kolkata on Tuesday held prayers for Hindu minorities facing violence in Bangladesh.

During the prayer, devotees displayed placards with messages such as "Bangladeshi Hindus, you are in our prayers" and "Hindu Lives Matter."

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radha Raman Das expressed hope for a new chapter of peace for Bangladeshi Hindus in the New Year.

"We hope that a new chapter of peace begins in the lives of Bangladeshi Hindus in the New Year, that they get justice for the atrocities they have faced in 2024, and that they will be able to live in peace and harmony in Bangladesh. We pray regularly for Bangladeshi Hindus and hope that peace returns to the country," Radha Raman Das said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called for strong action from the Indian government regarding the turmoil in Bangladesh.

Criticizing the current Bangladeshi government as "anti-Hindu," he emphasized that dialogue alone would not resolve the crisis.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed concern over the failure of diplomatic talks to halt the violence and stressed the need for stringent measures to stop the atrocities. He said, "The atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and the way temples are being destroyed require the government to take firm action now. The government has been in constant talks with Bangladesh for many days, urging them to stop the atrocities against Hindus, but the persecution continues. In such a situation, stringent measures should be taken because they will not stop without such action."

Rambhadracharya also urged India to take strong action, as dialogue with Bangladesh will not resolve the issues. He added, "The current Bangladesh government is anti-Hindu. You must have heard today that the Ministry of External Affairs has received a letter demanding the return of Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh. But India will not do that. Differences between the two (India and Bangladesh) will only increase. India will have to take strong action, but dialogue will not help."

Earlier on December 23, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed receiving a "Note Verbale" from the Bangladesh High Commission regarding an extradition request for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, the Ministry refrained from commenting on the matter. A spokesperson from the MEA stated, "We confirm that we have received a Note Verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request. At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter."

The situation in Bangladesh remains tense, with Hasina accusing the interim government of depriving the people of their rights. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, with concerns about the implications of Hasina's potential extradition. (ANI)

