New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 96. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Family sources said he breathed his last at Delhi's Apollo Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on April 12 due to the coronavirus infection.

In January this year, the government had announced that Khan would be awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2000.

