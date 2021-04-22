New Delhi, April 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences on the death of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and said that he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. Rest in Peace." Islamic Scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan Passes Away in Delhi.

Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died on Wednesday. He was 96.

In 2000, Khan was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award.

