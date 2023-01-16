New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon while attending the 56th Vintage Car Rally on Sunday praised the efforts of the car owners and urged them to pursue their passion towards their cars.

The 56th Vintage and Classic Car Rally was organised on Sunday during which 75 cars were flagged off from the Statesman House. More than 100 vintage cars participated in the rally. Gilon was invited as the Chief Guest of the event.

Gilon said, "I think in general, it's nice that people have a passion in life. Whatever the passion is that you're ready to pursue, you must invest in it and give love to it. So I think this is the message if there is something you like to do, do it all heartedly. I know it takes time, money and effort, but at least there is something you enjoy doing."

While praising the conduct of the event, the ambassador stated that he shares the same passion towards vintage cars as was shown here today.

"It's lovely to see so many Indian people share the same passion for cars for many, many years. So I understand the first rally must have been organized in 1964. It's running for many years and I know I can appreciate how much effort these people are putting into their cars. It's not so easy to maintain a car which is 80 or 90 or 100 years old," added the ambassador while appreciating the efforts of car owners.

Gilon expressed his delight in witnessing the same passion that people share across the continent for vintage cars. While describing his experience of attending a vintage car rally, he said, "I've been an ambassador to Italy in the past, so I have been to different rallies of vintage cars. The passion is the same across. It's really beautiful. I have seen a huge number and diversity of cars. There are American cars, European cars and Indian cars which is really impressive."

While speaking about his love for vintage cars, Gilon mentioned that he had seen a couple of Rolls Royces and Bentleys but hadn't seen a Jaguar. "I haven't seen a Jaguar but I'm sure that there is one here because Jaguars are also very beautiful cars. But you know all cars are beautiful because they get a lot of love and attention." (ANI)

