Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) An Israeli trekker went missing at Hampta Pass Trek between Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, a senior disaster management official said here on Monday.

Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operation centre informed that two Israeli Trekkers-- Yuvan Cohan and Ran -- were crossing Hamta Pass, while Cohan reached Koksar area on Sunday late night, Ran has not reached yet, the state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Police Rescue Abducted 20-Year-Old Uttar Pradesh Girl From Morena.

Police team along with locals are being dispatched to the location to trace and rescue the missing trekker, Mokhta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)