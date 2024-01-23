New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) tableau participating in this year's Republic Day Parade will showcase the Chandrayaan-3 as its primary highlight.

The tableau features the launch of Chandrayaan-3 as well as its successful landing on the south pole of the moon.

The tableau also highlights the landing point, which was named Shiv Shakti Point. The Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole on August 23, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat.

In a stellar display of prowess, India soared to new heights in 2023 with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission.

Among other feats, India now aims for are the Gaganyaan Mission in 2024-2025, setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035, and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the Uttar Pradesh tableau for the Repiblic Parade is the depcition of Lord Ram at the start.

This depiction holds significance importance as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday, a heavy rush of devotees thronged at the main gate of Shri Ram Temple to offer prayers on Tuesday.

Apart from Lord Ram the development work undertaken by the UP government has also been highlighted in the tableau in the form of the newly developed Meerut Rapid Rail.

The tableau also features BrahMos missile as the UP government is developing a plant in the state for manufacturing of next generation BrahMos missiles.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the event. (ANI)

