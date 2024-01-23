Thane, January 23: The Thane police, on Sunday, January 21, arrested a woman for allegedly planning to kill a Nashik-based doctor. The accused woman, identified as Neha Jadhav alias Jyotsna Pagare, allegedly wanted to kill the doctor after her relationship with him soured. Police officials said Jadhav, who had befriended the doctor, started blackmailing him after their relationship ended.

Speaking to the Times of India, an officer from the anti-extortion cell said that the woman was blackmailing the doctor and even demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. The accused had reportedly threatened the doctor to face consequences if he did not meet her demand. The incident came to light after the doctor lodged a complaint against his former partner. Thane Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Booked for ‘Marrying’ 12-Year-Old Girl, Making Her Pregnant.

Woman on Lookout for Hitman To Kill Doctor

During their initial probe, cops learned that the accused woman was trying to hire a hitman to kill the doctor. Acting on the lead, the police reportedly sent an official who posed as a contract killer. The decoy managed to convince the woman and even told her that he would take up "any kind of work". Neha Jadhav, alias Jyotsna Pagare, told the police decoy about her plan to eliminate the doctor.

Notably, she even agreed to pay Rs 3 lakh to the so-called contract killer to kill the doctor. However, the woman was unaware that the contract killer was sent by the police. Later, the woman shared the doctor's details, including his picture, clinic address, wife's photos, etc, with the hitman on WhatsApp. The police decoy also voice-recorded the entire conversation with the woman. Maharashtra Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Beaten Up in Thane for Seeking Return of Money Lent to Fruit Shop Owner.

An officer said that the accused woman gave a lethal injection (vial) and a syringe to the decoy and told him to inject the doctor. To win her trust, the decoy even visited Nashik to show that he was serious about getting the job done. After the so-called decoy called her from Nashik, the woman paid him Rs 20,000 via an e-wallet as the first instalment. At present, the woman is in police custody.

